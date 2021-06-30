CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 54,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

