REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 474,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,088. REV Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 175.89 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 126.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.