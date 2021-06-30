Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 786,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,743. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

