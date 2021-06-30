$649.03 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $649.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $653.90 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,066. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

