Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. 7,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $539.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

