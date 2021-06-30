Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$145.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$130.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,283. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$119.05 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

