Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Expands By 261.5%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The GDL Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 49,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,909. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

