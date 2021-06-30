Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 290.8% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IHIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

