Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 290.8% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IHIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
