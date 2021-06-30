Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSL stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 612,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

