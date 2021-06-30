PIVX Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and approximately $660,466.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029964 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010114 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

