Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $136.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $117.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $553.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $609.43 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.