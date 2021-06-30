SyncFab (MFG) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

