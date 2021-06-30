$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $231.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.