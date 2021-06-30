H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 124.7% in June

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the May 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of H.I.S. stock remained flat at $$21.14 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

