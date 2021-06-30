Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PEMIF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,407. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.
About Pure Energy Minerals
