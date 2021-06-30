Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEMIF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,407. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

