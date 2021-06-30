Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $209.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.92 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $880.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CRTO. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,354. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

