Aragon Court (ANJ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,902.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $86,902.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon Court should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon Court using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.