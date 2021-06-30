Ark Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $111.91 million and $3.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,279,370 coins and its circulating supply is 130,158,473 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

