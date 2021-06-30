$665.55 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $665.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.10 million and the highest is $671.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.29. 15,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,406. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $364.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

