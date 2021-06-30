Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $211.42 Average PT from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

