General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 365.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

General American Investors stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,463. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 14.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

