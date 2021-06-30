MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MKKGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 13,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,508. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.