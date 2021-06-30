MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MKKGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 13,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,508. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

