Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Sells 2,832 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leslie's alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of Leslie’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,282,509.97.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,906. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 65.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Leslie’s by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.