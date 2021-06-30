Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.000-$10.300 EPS.

STZ traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.