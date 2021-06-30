Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. 10,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,952. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.47. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.06.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.