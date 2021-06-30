Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $395.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

