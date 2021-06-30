Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 267,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

