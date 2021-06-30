Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 741 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.12. 322,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,643. The firm has a market cap of $318.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

