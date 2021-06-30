Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,535. Archrock has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

