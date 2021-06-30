Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently:

6/25/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/11/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 816,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

