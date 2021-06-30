Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently:
- 6/25/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/11/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CCL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 816,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
