BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:BYM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
See Also: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.