BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

