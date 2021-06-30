Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Drops By 57.8%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 4,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.72. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

