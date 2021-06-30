Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,227 shares in the last quarter.

EFL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,193. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

