Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $445.34

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $679.52. 808,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,611,392. Tesla has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $635.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

