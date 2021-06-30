UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $399.50. 122,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. The company has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

