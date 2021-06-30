Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. 12,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,444. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.64.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.