Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $99.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. 6,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,023. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.87.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

