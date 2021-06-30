Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,733 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

