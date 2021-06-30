Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 4,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

