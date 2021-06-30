TD Securities Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 172,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,546. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.