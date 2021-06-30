Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANCUF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 10,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.