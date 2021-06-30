Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $72.57

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
