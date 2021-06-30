Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $72.57

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $3,863,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

