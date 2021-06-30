ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $324,728.54 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,937,618,228 coins and its circulating supply is 14,425,057,737 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.