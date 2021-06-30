Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

