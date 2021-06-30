UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 203.2% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $88,041.05 and approximately $32.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

