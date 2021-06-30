Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $51.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meredith traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 11884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.