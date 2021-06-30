Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, lot, unsecured home improvement and personal, and retail equipment loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.