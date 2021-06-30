Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.34.
Potomac Bancshares Company Profile
