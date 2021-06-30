Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 425.0% in June

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 135,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

