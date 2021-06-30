Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 425.0% in June

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 135,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
Resonate Blends Company Profile
