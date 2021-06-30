Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 643,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The firm has a market cap of $394.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.