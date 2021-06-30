Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
Walmart stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 643,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The firm has a market cap of $394.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
