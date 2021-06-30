Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. Square posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

NYSE SQ traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.42. Square has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.46.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

